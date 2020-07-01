If you're a fan of history, especially quirky history, you're going to really enjoy Hail to the Chiefs: The Greatest Presidential Stories Never Told. It's on Saturday, July 18 at 1:30pm at the Boardman Road Branch Library in Poughkeepsie, or online if need be.

Hail to the Chiefs: The Greatest Presidential Stories Never Told is a treasure trove of quirky presidential history that will truly astonish, bewilder, and stupefy. Author Rick Beyer, who wrote the book The Greatest Presidential Stories Never Told, returns with his funny and irreverent but historically accurate take on the antics of the Oval Office occupants. Sounds both fun and educational, don't you think?

Registration will be required for Hail to the Chiefs: The Greatest Presidential Stories Never Told. This event may be held online if conditions require. Event information will be shared with those who register and include their valid email address. To register, visit the event facebook page.

