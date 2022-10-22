The ‘Great Pumpkin’ Won’t Be On TV This Year!

Have "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown", "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving", and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" been removed from regular TV this year?

Growing up in the late 70s and early 80s this time of year my excitement started to build, with Halloween right around the corner I can remember getting excited about trick or treating like most but I always got excited about a few specific shows on TV every year.

"It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

That show was THE show that my family NEVER missed every year and I'm sad to hear that for only the second time since 1966 it won't air on television according to WRGB. Over the year's fans of the show could watch it on their local PBS TV channel but not this year as PBS has announced that they won't be running it this year.

Is anyone else disappointed? I am but there is good news if you are interested in watching, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown". It will be available on Apple TV+ FREE for a limited time as Apple TV+ is planning on offering a free window to watch for nonsubscribers from October 28th thru the 31st.

What About "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving", and "A Charlie Brown Christmas"?

It looks like all three of the Charlie Brown specials will NOT be on TV this year but will be available on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. The Thanksgiving and Christmas specials will be available on Apple TV+ FREE for a limited time on the following dates...

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving", November 23rd through the 27th 23-27

"A Charlie Brown Christmas", December 22nd through the 25th

Fans of the holiday special might remember that back in 2020 the special also didn't air on TV but was available for free on the streaming platform.

Last year Apple and PBS made a deal that allowed PBS to air the shows but that's not happening this year.

