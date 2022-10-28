The Beer, Whiskey, and Wine Festival Takes Place on November 5th; Enter To Win Tickets

It's that time of the year again! The Beer, Whiskey, and Wine Festival is taking place at Barton Orchards on November 5th! Previously known as Beer, Bourbon and Bacon, they have revamped the festival to include even more things for you to enjoy.

This is sure to be their biggest event yet! In addition to having some amazing wineries in the lineup this year, there will be tons of food trucks, specialty vendors, fun activities to do around the farm, and much more.

For those who want to get even more out of this event, there are VIP tickets available, which include special perks like early admission, exclusive beer tasting, and some cool merch. Grab your friends and join us as we forget about life for a day and drink some delicious spirits!

VIP and General Admission tickets are available to purchase now, but we're giving you a chance to WIN a pair of tickets to the Beer Whiskey and Wine Festival on November 5th at Barton Orchards!

