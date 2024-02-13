Creed & 3 Doors Down Join Forces For Epic MSG Concert In November; Win Tickets

Are you ready to experience the once-in-a-lifetime meeting of two legendary bands live for one night only? Creed and 3 Doors Down are set to perform at Madison Square Garden on November 29th, with special guest Mammoth WVH, and you won't want to miss it!

attachment-thumbnail_241129_MSG_Creed_FB+IG_1080x1080 loading...

This is a rare opportunity to witness two iconic bands in one unforgettable concert, delivering their chart-topping hit on NYC's biggest and best stage. Creed, known for their raw and intense performances, will be joined by 3 Doors Down, whose infectious energy will keep the whole arena on its feet. They promise a night of music that will resonate with rock fans of all ages. You're sure to hear fan-favorite Creed songs like "One Last Breath" and "Higher", with 3 Doors Down signatures "Kryptonite" and "Here Without You".

Tickets are now on sale, but we're also giving you a chance to win a pair to see Creed and 3 Doon at Madison Square Garden on November 29th. Just enter your information below and we'll contact you if you're a winner.