The 7 Most Unsafe Streets in Newburgh, New York Right Now

Newburgh, New York has a reputation of being a dangerous place. Here is a list streets with the lowest safety rating.

Newburgh, New York has developed a bad reputation over the past few decades. That's because most of the stories that we hear to come from the city aren't exactly the most pleasant. in fact, between the shooting near the school, the violent riot at a concert and the taxi driver who drove off while dragging a man across the concrete you could say that 2021 wasn't exactly Newburgh's year to shine. To outsiders the city honestly looks like a war zone.

According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than the average across America. They ranked Newburgh, New York as being the 36th most dangerous city in America for 2021. That number is just one step below Compton.

They found that Newburgh has one of the most violent cities for its size. Their data shows that you have a 1 in 41 chance of having a property crime like theft, arson or vandalism committed against you. They also claim you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you

According to Neighborhood Scout, you have a combined 1 in 28 chance of becoming a victim of either a property crime or violent crime while in Newburgh, New York.

What places should you avoid in Newburgh?

According to Crime Grade, here are the 7 streets that scored the lowest on their crime map.

