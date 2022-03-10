The 12 Cheapest Gas Stations in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster
With fuel prices rising at a lightning pace, it pays to know which gas stations are still offering a bargain at the pump.
Hudson Valley drivers are experiencing sticker shock this week. SUVs and pickups can cost nearly three figures to fill up, which is causing many residents to rethink their travel plans.
Unfortunately, most drivers in the region have no choice but to get behind the wheel and head out on the road. With the worst of the pandemic behind us, workers have returned to the office and families are commuting back and forth to school and sports practices.
Every penny counts right now, which is why it's important to know exactly which gas stations are offering fuel at the most competitive prices. The following list includes the 12 lowest-priced gas stations in the Mid Hudson Valley as of Thursday, March 10 according to gasbuddy.com.