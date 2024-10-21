Hosting Thanksgiving can be incredibly intimidating. In the Hudson Valley, there are a ton of restaurants that will do the cooking for you whether you choose to dine out or have your meal catered to your home. But sometimes the cooking isn't the only stressful part.

If you have a big family, talking about whose house you're spending the holiday at can get a little tense. If you're hosting, sometimes you have to draw lines of how many you can invite just out of pure lack of space for everyone. But, if you do find yourself in any of these positions, one compromise could solve some of these issues.

Thanksgiving Getaways in New York State

Typically people associate the holidays with being HOME. But in case you don't have the space or desire to fill your own home, there is the option to rent something for the weekend.

We sought out some incredible rental options around New York State, each with something unique to get your friends and family talking about this Thanksgiving! So, without further ado:

8-Guest Barn Cottage in Ancram, NY

This 1863 barn-turned-rental sits on 11 private acres in Ancram. With 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 dining areas, and a state of the art kitchen, this barn is a cozy, serene getaway for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The cottage barn comes equipped with a wood-burning stove located in the comfy family room. The house features a variety of living spaces that include a smart TV and comfy seating options for the whole family. If you need to get some work done over the holiday weekend, there is a dedicated work space and lounge area in the rental.

The barn includes a beautiful dining area with a large picture window overlooking the sweeping foliage. The photo above shows one of the two dining areas you can chose to enjoy your holiday meal at.

In terms of where you can prepare the Turkey, this home's kitchen is a dream. As mentioned in the listing on Airbnb, "The fully equipped kitchen, complete with a Wolf stove, a Bosch 4-burner induction cooktop, wine cooler, and not one, but two dishwashers, is a culinary haven."

Other amenities of this home include a washer and dryer, kitchen basics like pots, pans, dishes, a coffee maker and toaster, an outdoor BBQ and a private backyard.

Currently, the home is listed as $549.00/night for November.

Mountain Dream Home in Bovina Center, NY

With a nearly-perfect 5-star rating, this serene home is ideal for a Thanksgiving retreat with the family.

This 5-bed 4.5 bath listing can fit 8 guests and includes lots of room for kid-friendly fun. One of the hallmarks of this listing is the ground-level rec room that includes games like foosball, pool, board games, a TV and more!

Beyond the amenities for the kids, this home includes a granite top kitchen equipped with all the cooking basics from sheet pans and pots to a dishwasher and a Cuisinart drip coffee maker.

The dining area flows right from the kitchen, allowing conversation and inclusion from the family chef. Surrounding by windows sharing glamorous mountain views, this dining area fits 8. But that's not the end of the views for this home.

The back deck serves breathtaking mountain views. With another dining area outside equipped with a BBQ and fire pit, it's the perfect spot for morning coffee or post-dinner drinks.

As for other amenities, the home includes a washer and dryer, all bathroom toiletries from shampoo and conditioner to a bathtub and a hairdryer, a dedicated workspace, and is even pet-friendly.

The listing is currently going for $399/night.

20-Bed "Guest Favorite" Home with a Yurt in Saugerties, NY

If you've got a big family or are looking to host friends for the Thanksgiving holiday, this might be the perfect spot for you.

This massive rental is perfect for hosting. Not only because of how many people it can hold, but because of how it's laid out as well. Listed as one of the top 5% of homes on Airbnb, this home comes highly recommended and reviewed.

There are no walls separating the kitchen area from the "Great Room" which includes a wood-burning stove, games, a TV, a sectional, and a variety of other seating options for the whole crew to enjoy time together.

The family chefs are able to keep an eye on the food while socializing with guests at this home. The kitchen is equipped with a Bosch induction cooktop, Wolf double ovens, a food processor, a Kitchen Aid mixer, a wine fridge, and even more. They're even stocked with pots, pans, cooking utensils, and large serving platters.

As mentioned, this house can fit a ton of people! Whether you choose to take up every bed or not, the home comes with 4 dedicated bedrooms, 20 beds, and 3 bathrooms for guests to enjoy. But we haven't even gotten to the best part yet!

Yep, this home comes with a yurt! The outdoor yurt features a wood-burning stove and a secluded place to take a break from the group, relax, do some yoga or even take a nap! Besides the yurt, this listing does include a private backyard with a patio and BBQ and multiple outdoor dining areas including one on the outside balcony.

The home is currently listed at $1,190 a night.

