Best Local Recommendations for a Weekend in the Hudson Valley

By the time Autumn comes around, the Hudson Valley is known to play host to not-so-far-away travelers from Long Island and New York City to former residents turned full-time Floridians.

We all know why this is! The Hudson Valley has become one of the most well-known fall foliage peeping spots, even giving Northeastern giants like Vermont and New Hampshire a run for their money.

Whether it's your first time coming to the area to take in fall's beautiful colors or you're a seasoned veteran tourist, it can be overwhelming when trying to figure out how you want to spend your time in the area.

So, here's a hopefully helpful guide full of recommendations on where you may wish to dine, drink, and explore!

Get in the Harvest Spirit

While some may opt to take in the scenery while enjoying a hike (which, we will share some recommendations for hikes a little further down), sometimes you want a relaxing day of strolling through some local farm stands and seeing what the area has to offer. On top of that, visiting the local farm stands is a great way to support the local economy.

So, here are a few of the most beloved and high-quality farm stands in the area to explore:

Hudson Valley Farm Stands

Scenic Spots for a Drink in the Hudson Valley

In terms of finding a drink you enjoy, you won't have to look very far. The Hudson Valley is home to multiple award-winning breweries, cideries, distilleries, and wineries.

But, if you're here to enjoy the great outdoors while sampling some top-tier beverages, take a look at some of these wineries that not only serve up delicious wine but offer some beautiful scenery as well:

Wineries with the Best Views in the Hudson Valley

However, if beer is more your speed, here are some breweries that you'll want to hit during the peak of foliage season:

Where to Grab a Brew with a View in the Hudson Valley

Scenic Dining in the Hudson Valley

In terms of places to dine among the colors, here are a few recommendations of restaurants that serve up some breathtaking views of the Hudson Valley:

Scenic Dining Spots in the Hudson Valley

Hiking in the Hudson Valley

6 Hikes To Explore Abandoned Ruins in the Hudson Valley

Now that you've got a solid list to work off of, there are just a few other tips that are important to be aware of when visiting the Hudson Valley. Here are some mistakes you simply do not want to get caught making this season: