4 Airbnbs Still Available for Last Minute Leaf Peeping in the Hudson Valley

October is arguably one of the busiest times for tourists in the Hudson Valley. With the foliage being ranked as some of the best in the country, people flock from all over for a fall-fun long weekend.

A lot of breweries, wineries, and outdoor excursions tend to book up pretty early ahead of the peak foliage season - including Airbnbs. However, there are 4 stunning listings that are shockingly still available for this year's peak foliage weekend in the Hudson Valley.

When is Peak in the Hudson Valley for 2024?

According to ILoveNY, the leaves have already begun to shift in color around New York State, including the Hudson Valley.

As for when we can expect to see the peak foliage colors, it looks like the last weekend in October, October 25-27, should be prime time to see the Autumnal colors.

Best Hudson Valley AIrbnbs for the Fall

So, check out these 4 jaw-dropping Airbnb listings that are still open for reservations during the Hudson Valley's peak foliage weekend:

Leaf Peeping Airbnbs in the Hudson Valley

Now that you have some ideas on where to stay, let's start looking into some things to do while you're in the area enjoying the season.

If you're looking to take the group out for a nice dinner while still enjoying the views, check out some of the Hudson Valley's most scenic dining options:

Scenic Dining Spots in the Hudson Valley

Things to Do in the Fall in the Hudson Valley

If you're looking for day-time activities that aren't quite as intense as hiking but still involve being outside and supporting local, here is a list of some locally-run farm stands in the area you can enjoy during your fall weekend: