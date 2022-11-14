Annual Thanksgiving Market Returns to Columbia County

Annual Thanksgiving Market Returns to Columbia County

Stock up on your Thanksgiving needs and holiday gifts this weekend.

It's the time of year when holiday markets are popping up all over the Hudson Valley. These events are always a great opportunity to get started on Christmas shopping, and here's a great way to help support local businesses and farmers, along with an area food pantry.

Gulden farm, according to their website, is located in Germantown, NY and is set on 700 plus acres in the Hudson Valley where they strive to employ only biodynamic regenerative farming techniques. They offer high-quality grass-fed beef, and grass-finished beef at an affordable price.

Annual Thanksgiving Market Sunday

The annual Thanksgiving Market at Gulden Farm takes place this Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 am til 2 pm featuring a great lineup of vendors with food by Misto (based out of Hudson, NY), the catering and event program is run by Wilson and Nadia Costa, a Hudson Valley couple with 25 plus years of restaurant experience, that fuses Brazilian and Ukrainian flavors with hyperlocal ingredients.

Beer will be provided by Vosburgh Brewing Company (Family owned since 1839, the 182 old farms that in 2015 was transformed into a farm brewery where it became the first home of Sloop Brewing Co.)

The event this weekend will be a great opportunity to get Thanksgiving and holiday shopping done. A family fun event with a kids activity corner hosted by the Germantown Library. Live music will be provided by Fred Gillen Jr. and donations will be accepted for the Germantown Food Pantry.

