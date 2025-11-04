Did You Know You Can Text 911 in New York?

Texting 911 in New York is permitted if unable to make a voice call.

You learn something new everyday they say, and this was something I wasn't aware of and it may be helpful to some involving calling 911 in the state of New York.

Texting 911 is reportedly permitted New York but one should always call first if possible. To use text-to-911, open your messaging app, send a text to 911 (without spaces or hyphens), and immediately provide your location (including borough) and the nature of the emergency using full words.

Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services in Carmel, NY (Putnam County) supports local emergency services personnel and our community with our Public Safety Answering Point (Putnam 911) along with fire and EMS training. They recently posted a reminder on Facebook to area residents that you can now text 911 in an Emergency if Can Now Text 9-1-1 in an Emergency if necessary.

Effective immediately, Putnam County residents can text 9-1-1 in case of an emergency. This new service is available for all wireless customers and is designed to provide another way for residents to reach emergency services during an emergency situation.

While voice calls to 911 are still the best and fastest way to contact 911, texting services will be available for those who cannot make a call. This includes individuals of different abilities who may be deaf, hard-of-hearing, or speech-impaired. Additionally, texting may be necessary in situations where speaking out loud could put the caller in danger. Residents are advised to use the Text-to-911 service, follow these simple steps: - Do not text and drive - In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency - Use simple words and do not use abbreviations or slang - Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the dispatcher

