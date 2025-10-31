How Soon is Too Soon to Put Up the Christmas Tree?

I came into work on Thursday and was stunned to see a Christmas tree up, even before Halloween.

There is no single "too soon" to put up the tree, as it depends on personal preference, but the most common times are after Thanksgiving or at the start of the Advent season. Some people put their tree up as early as November to enjoy the festive spirit longer, while others wait until the first week of December. If you have a live tree, consider waiting until early December to put it up so it lasts through Christmas.

Common Timings:

After Thanksgiving: Many people wait until after Thanksgiving to begin the holiday season and put up their tree.

Early December: A popular time to put up the tree is the first weekend of December to start the festive season.

Advent season: Some people follow the Christian calendar and put up their tree on the first Sunday of Advent, which is four Sundays before Christmas.

As I got into work Thursday morning and headed to my desk in the back "bullpen" as its called (area where the dj's go ahead of their shows to show prep and write our daily required two articles), I noticed a large box sitting on the counter.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Upon close examination of the large rectangular box on the counter, I realized that it was a Christmas tree!?

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Get our free mobile app

Someone had put up a Christmas tree at the station ahead Thanksgiving, let alone Halloween!? Who does this? I couldn't believe my eyes. I mean, its a beautiful tree and all but what is it doing up on October 30th?

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

LOOK: Strange, weird methods used to extend the life of Christmas trees Some swear by these methods, but do they actually work? And are they even practical to try? Gallery Credit: Mike Brant