Police in New York state say that two teenagers are facing charges after they shoved a woman to the ground and drove off in her vehicle. According to sources, the woman happened to be a nun, which has drawn a bit of extra attention to the case.

WIVB reports that the two teens been charged with robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The two suspects will be tried in family court due to their ages, police say.

In 2023, 32,715 vehicles were stolen in New York State, making it 7th highest for vehicle thefts in the United States. That was a 15% increase from 2022, when 28,292 vehicles were stolen, reports SI Live.

Teens in New York State Accused Of Stealing Car That Belonged to a Nun

New York Upstate reports that two teenagers allegedly approached a nun as she arrived at the Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart in Amherst, and asked her for help. However, police say the teens then "grabbed her car keys and shoved her to the ground.". Officials say that the nun taught at the school where the carjacking occurred..

WIVB reports that that “the teacher received minor injuries from being pushed out of the way.”, which was disclosed in a letter to parents the affiliate obtained.

The school said it is "reviewing security measures to determine possible changes to improve student and faculty safety", according to New York Upstate.