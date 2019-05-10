Teens Can “Escape the Library” Tonight in Red Hook

Escape rooms seem to be all the rage these days, and tonight teens from ages 13 - 18 can try their luck at escaping the library. The Red Hook Public Library at 7444 S. Broadway presents Teens After Hours: Escape the Library tonight from 7 - 9 pm.

Can you outsmart the sinister librarian who has trapped you inside the library? Track the clues, solve the riddles, and save yourselves. Red Hook Public Library is taking escape the room to the next level. Escape the building, if you can. It's nice to know that there is somewhere your teens can go for a fun and safe night out with other kids their age.

Teens After Hours: Escape the Library is free and open to all teens. Call (845) 758-3241 to register. The Red Hook Public Library offers many events for children, teens, and adults including free family movie nights. To find out about more events at the Red Hook Public Library, visit their website.

