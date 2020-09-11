Outdoor Art Class Sept. 19 in Red Hook

Have you always wanted to try your hands at painting? Maybe being stuck inside during the pandemic has gotten your creative juices flowing. If you'd like to explore your inner artist, maybe an art class would be helpful. There is a safe outdoor class happening next weekend in Red Hook.

The Red Hook Public Library is hosting an outdoor Art/Play Workshop for adults on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10:30AM - 12PM at the Red Hook Rec Park Pavilion. The class on Sept. 19 will be Part 1: Watercolor Painting on Wet Paper. Paint, spray water, drip and splatter paint and have a great time exploring wet on wet watercolor techniques with professional watercolor artist Mira Fink. No painting experience is necessary and materials will be provided.

You must wear a mask and social distancing is required. You must register in order to attend the event. You can register here or visit the Red Hook Public Library facebook page for more information.