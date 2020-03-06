Lyme Essentials Workshop in Red Hook
Living in the Hudson Valley is one of the greatest experiences, but it's not without its downfalls. And one of them is Lyme Disease. I personally know several people who have been on antibiotics more than a few times after finding a deer tick on their body. If you have animals, walk in the woods or just like to spend time outside, you could be a victim. But here's a chance to educate yourself about Lyme.
The Red Hook Public Library will host a free Lyme Essentials Workshop on Saturday, March 14, from 1 - 2:30PM. It will be an in-depth lecture on Lyme disease given by Mary-Beth Charno, Nurse Practitioner and specialist in the care of tick-borne illness. The workshop will consist of a 60-minute lecture followed by Q&A. The lecture will cover prevention and protection, diagnosis, treatment and more.
For more information about the Lyme Essentials Workshop March 14 at the Red Hook Public library, check out the facebook page or call the library at (845) 758-3241.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie