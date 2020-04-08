Red Hook Library Blogs Will Keep You Happily Busy

Coronavirus has hit us hard, and more and more people are staying at home trying to flatten the curve. Which is a good thing. But it's easy to fall into bad habits and find productive ways to pass the time. Red Hook Public Library has got you covered.

Red Hook Public Library is blogging throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and they're offering fun science projects, crafting tutorials, even Lego challenges. A little something for every member of the family. They also have e-books, virtual programs, library updates and more. If you're a Red Hook Library card holder, you can check out Creativebug which gives you access to thousands of on-line arts and craft classes.

Staying home doesn't have to be lazy and unproductive. You can take part in one of the many on-line features being offered by the Red Hook Public Library. For more information about their blogs, virtual tutorials, and Creativebug visit the library's facebook page.

