Poughkeepsie's beloved Tavern 23 celebrating 10 years.

Tavern 23 is more than just a pub—it’s a local institution in Poughkeepsie that blends creative, comfort-driven cuisine with a welcoming vibe and an impressive craft-beer and cocktail program. Whether you’re passing by for an after-work drink, gathering with friends, or making a meal of it on their patio, you’re in for a memorable experience.

Overview & Atmosphere

Tavern 23 is a beloved local pub, hidden away at 23 Verazzano Blvd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 .

The place exudes cozy charm, featuring dark wood, exposed brick accents, and a layout that once was a Marist dive bar but now has a modern-speakeasy vibe.

With both indoor and outdoor seating—including a heated tent—the ambiance is comfortable year-round.

Patrons frequently highlight the friendly, personal service—you’ll often feel like part of the family.

Food & Drink Highlights

The menu is an inventive mix of modern-comfort and classic American pub fare, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Signature dishes include:

Thai Chicken Salad, Tavern Burger, Lobster Rolls, Reuben, Bouillabaisse, Street Corn, BBQ Burnt Ends Tacos, and Prime Rib specials.

Customers rave about items like pierogies, NY strip steak, tacos, wings, fish‑and‑chips, grilled salmon, and short rib.

Beverages & Bartending

A standout feature is the extensive craft beer selection, featuring both local and national brews on tap—think hazy IPAs, ciders, and rotating taps.

highly praised staff are recognized by locals for being attentive, friendly, and creating a welcoming atmosphere and building rapport with guests. personalized service and creative cocktails like espresso martinis and Manhattans. Events & Specials Tavern 23 hosts fun weekly events—Patio Bingo on Wednesdays is a popular draw. Unique specials such as the cleverly named “See You Next Tuesday” reward repeat visits with gift certificates. Daily happy hour and seasonal promotions like “Wine Down Wednesdays” featuring discounts on wine, drafts, and drink specials add to the charm.



Tavern 23 owner Todd Sackett took to social media to announce the 10th anniversary celebration set for Friday, Sept. 5 which will include raffles, giveaways, live music and a special menu. Wishing Todd and the crew a very happy anniversary and many more years of success.

TOMORROW! Tavern turns 10! Join us in celebrating the 10 year anniversary of Tavern 23 with an all day party including featured items from the original Tavern menu at original prices, live music and lots of giveaways.

