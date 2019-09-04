Taste of the Market Sept. 22 in Rhinebeck

Here is a great way that you can help a student and enjoy a fun and delicious day. The Rhinebeck Farmers' Market will host Taste of the Market to benefit the John Honey Scholarship Fund on Sunday, Sept. 22 from noon - 2 pm.

John Honey was the inspiration behind the Rhinebeck Farmers' Market and worked for many years to smooth the way. Each year the market offers a scholarship to a student who is studying agriculture, food science, environmental studies or a related field. Scholarship funds are also provided to current vendors pursuing continuing education.

The Market has teamed up some of the Hudson Valley's best chefs for this tasting and it's only $20 for ten tastings. I can't think of a better way to spend 20 bucks. Gourmet food and a donation to a great cause. It's a win/win.

For more information about the Taste of the Market, and a list of the participating chefs, visit the Rhinebeck Farmers' Market website.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: