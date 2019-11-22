Holiday Farmers Market in Rhinebeck

One of the best farmers markets in our area in the one in Rhinebeck in the municipal parking lot.on Sundays. And it's about to get even better for the holidays. The market will continue outside every Sunday through Dec. 29 with the exception of December 8th.

You will find many of the usual vendors, and even a few new ones. Fun, festive shopping for all of the December holidays. Stock up for your holidays meals, entertaining and gifts this season. There will be no break like they normally have after Thanksgiving this season. But once things wrap up Dec. 29 they will be taking a pause until the spring.

So if you're looking for a fun place to do your holiday shopping and hang out with your friends and neighbors, head to Rhinebeck on Sundays in Dec. And then you can head to one of the great Rhinebeck restaurants for a meal. Make it a whole day of fun and festivities. For more information, visit them on facebook.

