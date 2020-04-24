Rhinebeck Farmers Market Opens May 3

We may be under order to stay home and wear masks in public, but we still have to eat. And there is way to get fresh, local and delicious food and produce without having to step foot inside of a grocery store. Won't it be great to get out and shop in the open air?

The Rhinebeck Farmers Market officially opens on Sunday, May 3 at 10AM. Per the Governor’s executive order farmers markets are essential, even though things will have to be a little different this year. No music, no food or drink sampling, no kids activities, no special events or community booth tables. And social distancing measures will be in place. But there will be lots and lots of fresh, local foods available.

It's a tough time for everyone and farmers are depending on us now more than ever. For more information about the Rhinebeck Farmers Market, which will run every Sunday from 10AM - 2PM, visit the Farmers Market facebook page.

