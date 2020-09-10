Rhinebeck Farmers Market Open Through Dec. 27

Summer is winding down and for a lot of towns that means we are nearing the end of the farmers markets. I don't know about you, by I have depended heavily on our local farmers markets in this Summer of Covid-19. They're local, they're outdoors where it's easy to socially distance and they are a boost to the community.

All those reasons above are why I am so happy to find out that the Rhinebeck Farmers Market will keep open right through the end of Dec. The market will be held every Sunday from 10AM - 2PM until December 27 for the 2020 market season. There will be a 10AM - 10:30AM entry for those ages 60+, immune-compromised and expectant mothers. Masks are required for entry and must be worn the entire time you are in the market.

The market will be held rain or shine. For other COVID guidelines, vendor map and vendor list, visit the Rhinebeck Farmer's Market website or the event facebook page.