Target Employees To Get $15 An Hour, Frontline Workers Get Bonus

Well, finally some good news when it comes to jobs. We hear of so many who have been laid off or furloughed during this rescission, it's encouraging to see one major company doing what they can to help employees. Maybe others will follow in their lead?

ABC says that Target employees will be eligible get a two dollar an hour raise this summer, bringing their pay to a minimum of $15 an hour by the end of 2020. Target will also reward frontline workers with a one-time bonus of $200. This is one top of bonuses the chain store gave 20,000 employees in April, while the Coronavirus pandemic forced many other employers to lay off millions.

Target is now paying employees 25% more than the United States industry average. Now, hopefully they don't start cutting employee hours. Sometimes good news can sound too good to be true.

Target has locations across the Hudson Valley in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown, Kingston, Monroe, and Mt. Kisco, plus numerous spots in Connecticut and the Capitol Region.

