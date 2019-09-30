Take a Cemetery Tour at Kingston’s Old Dutch Church

September is coming to an end and October is upon us. Which means things are about to get spooky in the Hudson Valley.

We're lucky to call the Hudson Valley home and for all of us that have lived here all of our lives, we know that our area is thick with history. Some of that history comes with its haunting past.

This time of year the opportunity to explore the Hudson Valley's haunted history is endless.

Every Saturday in the month of October group tours of 8 to 30 people can take a tour of the Old Dutch Church in Kingston according to HauntedHistoryTrail.Com.

Tour-goers will enjoy an hour-long tour through the candlelit cemetary and "stop at six gravesites to hear stories of the leaders and inhabitants of Kingston. You will come face-to-face with 6 costumed characters, portraying some of the infamous people buried in the cemetery."

Tickets are available online, by phone at 845-475-7973 or through email theatreontheroad@gmail.com.

Are you brave enough to walk through the Old Dutch Cemetary in Kingston?

