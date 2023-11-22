The arrival of autumn brings Halloween, which also means people are looking for scary and creepy things to check out.

As you know, Western New York has no shortage of things, places, and roads that are creepy, if not flat-out scary. There are several places all over the area that we try to avoid if at all possible.

The list of creepy places isn't just limited to Western New York either. Whether it's houses abandoned by music superstars or super scary dead-end roads in the Midwest, there's always going to be something to help keep you creeped out.

Now it looks like another spooky spot in Western New York popped up on our radar, and once you take a peek inside this deserted hotel, you'll know how creepy things can get.

Peek Inside This Rochester Area Hotel That's Been Deserted

The Facebook page Abandoned Buffalo, NY, has a knack for exploring areas around the 716 and 585 and came across a hotel that has been abandoned in the Rochester, New York area that is worth looking at.

I don't know about you, but that lobby looks warm and welcoming.

Check out all of the photos that were taken below:

Take A Peek Inside This Abandoned Rochester Area Hotel Facebook user Abandoned Buffalo, NY, takes us inside this deserted hotel, and it sure is kind of creepy.

The photos shared here are meant for entertainment and educational purposes only. Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so, you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Therefore, it is strongly recommended that you do not attempt to investigate the inside of abandoned buildings without proper knowledge, experience, and legal authorization. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

Warning

