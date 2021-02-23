It appears everyone's jumping on the bandwagon now. Taco Bell does chicken sandwiches? The fast food franchise announced Monday that they're rolling out a new menu item in two select markets, and will then plan to expand it nationwide to all locations, including the Hudson Valley. But isn't Taco Bell known for tacos and burritos? As the demand for these crispy chicken sandwiches continues to increase, Taco Bell has jumped on board with their own version of a chicken sandwich inside a flatbread.

CNBC is reporting that the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Tacos will come inside a flatbread with chicken and chipotle sauce for $2.49 each. It's basically a chicken sandwich but just no bun. There is also a spicy version with jalapenos that you can choose from as well. Taco Bell restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina will see the chicken sandwiches March 11. CNN says a nationwide roll out will come later this year.

This isn't the only item coming to Taco Bell menus March 11. In January, the chain announced that they plan on bringing back both their popular Spicy Potato Soft Tacos and the Fiesta Potatoes to their restaurants in the Hudson Valley, and the rest of the country. This comes after many customers complained about the potato tacos being removed from menus in 2020. How much to people love these potato tacos? One guy from Missouri was so hard up for these things that he bought a few of the last remaining ones, froze them, and put them up for sale Facebook Marketplace as a three pack for $200.

Now, as far as the so-called chicken sandwich wars go, McDonald's will debut three of their new sandwiches February 24. QSR Magazine is reporting that Mickey D's will introduce the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich to restaurants across the country, including all McDonald's here in the Hudson Valley.