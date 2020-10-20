You had one job. You screwed up big time. A school bus driver is facing a number of charges after police say she was driving under the influence while students were still on board. Thing is, no one may have ever found out about it had the bus driver not stopped at McDonald's on the way.

WHAM says the incident happed Friday morning on the way to school. The Gates Chili School District said in a release that “unusual activity and an unauthorized stop” prompted school officials to contact police to investigate. The unauthorized stop mentioned was at a McDonald's restaurant in Chili, NY, where the 29 year-old driver pulled over to pick up some breakfast.

According to RochesterFirst, a student on board filmed everything on their cell phone camera. The student said that the driver had been acting odd, and told the six kids on board:

We’re going to stop at McDonald’s quick, don’t tell nobody.

Syracuse.com says that there were a total of six students on the bus on their way to Northstar Christian Academy. Officials say that the driver even brought at least two of the kids into McDonald's' with her. WROC says the driver was later arrested at the Gates Chili School bus depot. Police say the driver was found passed out behind the wheel. Police say she was given a field sobriety test and failed.

There were no students on board at the time the driver was arrested. No injuries were reported. Police say she is being charged with five counts of felony DWI under Leandra’s Law, six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with several other violations.