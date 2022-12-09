Suspicious Reasons Why the Ames Reopening Might Be a Hoax

I hate to rain of the Hudson Valley's nostalgia parade but I don't think Ames is coming next year. In fact, I think this whole thing is a little strange.

Social media pages here in the Hudson Valley erupted earlier this week when a post went viral claiming the Ames was making a comeback. Ames was one of the of the most popular department stores on the east coast for decades. I didn't grow up in the Hudson Valley but I often hear people say how much they loved Ames along with Caldor and Media Play.

After being defunct for 20 years Ames supposedly announced that they were making a comeback in 2023.

Ames is made the announcement on a working but limited website, AmesStores.com.

That's all the page shows. After clicking the button for their LinkedIn page we're able to get some more information. It takes us to the business profile for Ames Department Stores PLC. The profile also claims the store is returning in the spring of 2023. It also states that the project is being led a real estate company called by Molyneux Group, the owners of Bradlees Department Stores PLC.

The Molyneux Group's website doesn't help much either. There's no contact information given and they seem to be based out of Mississippi with no properties available in New York. The LinkedIn profile says that the Ames headquarters is at Arterial Plaza in Gloversville, New York.

The listed employees on the LinkedIn Page also do not have names listed and their profiles cannot be viewed. As for Bradlees Department Stores PLC... this is a screenshot of their website attached to their LinkedIn page.

Neither Bradlees or Ames have another other social media platforms. I'm not saying the Ames isn't coming but don't you think if they were they would at least have a Facebook page? Why would they announce it on a website they no one would ever think of going to? The store has been closed for decades. Maybe I'm wrong. What would someone have to gain from making this up?