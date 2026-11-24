The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be over, but New York is making sure the soccer fever sticks around.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that New York State is investing more than $10 million to expand youth soccer access, using the momentum from this summer's World Cup to fund new fields, upgrades and youth programs across the state.

The biggest piece is a $5.5 million project in Central Park, which will transform a large parking lot near Tavern on the Green into a publicly accessible mini soccer pitch and community space.

Another nearly $5 million will go to 30 projects through the NY KICKS program, including several right here in the Hudson Valley. Kingston, Montgomery, Newburgh, Ossining, Rhinebeck and other communities will receive funding for new fields, lighting, renovations and expanded soccer facilities.

And if you're wondering why New York is putting so much emphasis on soccer right now, remember who we had representing us on the world's biggest stage.

Wappingers Falls native Tyler Adams was part of the U.S. Men's National Team at this year's World Cup, helping the Americans reach the Round of 16. Adams grew up playing soccer in Dutchess County and now has the Tyler Adams Soccer Pitch named in his honor at Martz Field in Wappingers Falls.

World Cup Star Returns Home to the Hudson Valley

World Cup Star Returns Home to the Hudson Valley

Read More: Tyler Adams Returns To His Hudson Valley Hometown At Martz Field |

The state says the World Cup generated $3.5 billion in economic impact across New York and New Jersey. Now, officials want some of that World Cup magic to translate into actual places for the next generation to play.

So somewhere out there, the next Tyler Adams might just be lacing up his cleats on one of these new fields.

Prominent Professional Athletes from The Hudson Valley Region We've compiled a list of 25 male professional athletes who are from the Hudson Valley. Gallery Credit: William Smith