Putnam County Couple Arrested on Drug Charges in Months Long Investigation

Law enforcment in Putnam County recently released information on the arrests of a local couple following a months long investigation. The investigation was into the sale of crack cocaine in an area of the town of Carmel.

Narcotics Arrests in Carmel

The investigation into these narcotics sales originally began during the Fall, when Carmel Police responded to a complaint on an unrelated call. That complaint would lead Carmel Detectives to opening an official investigation with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the Westchester/Putnam FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

According to the press release issued by the Carmel Police Department via their official Facebook page, during the investigation process law enforcement gathered a "significant amount of evidence", which would allow for the obtaining of both search warrants and arrests warrants for the unnamed suspects.

Search and Arrests in Mahopac

With the obtained warrants, law enforcement made their move and executed the warrants on December 22, 2025, shortly after 4p.m. The suspects residence was located on Union Valley Road, in Mahopac, a hamlet of the town of Carmel.

During the search, law enforcement discovered and seized...

significant amounts of cash

quantities of narcotics consistent with crack cocaine

paraphernalia associated with drug distribution

Police arrested both suspects, who were only identified in the release as being a 46-year old man, and 33-year old woman and charged with a total of 25 offenses. 15 of those charges being felonies and the other 10 being misdemeanors. All the charges were related to the possession and sale of controlled substances.

Both suspects were arraigned in the Town of Carmel Court. One suspect was released from custody pending a future court appearance, while the other was remanded to the Putnam County Jail pending a bail hearing.

