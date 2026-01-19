NYC Man Facing Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop Arrest in Sullivan County

It's a familiar story in the Hudson Valley, but once again members of the New York State Police have successfully made an arrest of an individual following a traffic stop encounter. This recent encounter took place over in Sullivan County.

Crack and Fentanyl Arrest in Sullivan County

While news of this recent incident was just issued by the New York State Police prior to the weekend, the encounter actually occurred back on Friday, January 9, 2026. According to the press release, members of the Troop F CSU (Community Stabilization Unit) observed a 2017 Jeep westbound on State Route 17 in the town of Mamakating while committing multiple New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Troopers then initiated a traffic stop near Exit 112 and interviewed the driver of the vehicle, identified as 38-year old, Curtron L. Moore, of the Bronx, NY. Moore was the sole occupant of the vehicle. During the investigation, Troopers utilized the skills of K-9 Moran and conducted an exterior search of the vehicle. This search resulted in K-9 Moran giving a positive indication for the presence of narcotics.

Troopers then conducted a subsequent search of Moore’s person revealed approximately 31.3 grams of crack cocaine and approximately 6.4 grams of fentanyl. A search of the vehicle revealed no additional contraband.

Crack and Fentanyl Traffic Arrest

Following the discovery of the illegal narcotics, Moore was placed under arrest and transported to New York State Police Wurtsboro for processing. Moore was later arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court and then remanded to Sullivan County Jail.

The press release states that Moore is facing the charges of...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Narcotic, Class B felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Intent to sell, Class B felony

Criminal Possession Narcotic Drug 4th Degree, Class C felony

In addition to the felony charges, Moore was also issued multiple uniform traffic ticket. Moore is scheduled to return to the Town of Mamakating Court on January 20, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

