The parade of supermoons, continues as the year's last supermoon will soon arrive over New York state, and skies everywhere. EarthSky had previously reported that the closest supermoon of 2025 was just experienced on the night of November 5.

And the last supermoon before that was just back October 6, as EarthSky had reported that the the Super Harvest moon arrived in the southern sky near midnight, and then dropped lower into the west just before sunrise October 7.

There have also been a number of other astronomical events occurring, such as annual meteor showers, as the Orionids will continue to streak through late November. The Leonids meteor shower will also peaks in mid-November, and will continue to be seen through the early nights of December, says astronomers.

Yet Another Supermoon Soon Arrives Over New York State

Primer Time reports that the next supermoon arrives December 4. You can witness the event by looking towards the eastern horizon just after sunset. Primer Time reports that the superman will appear even bigger than usual due to light bending at the horizon known as "moon effect".

See Also: New York State Resident Reports Strange "Orb Moving In a Zigzag

December's supermoon is also known as a Cold Moon, which simply stands for the time of season in which the December full moon rises.

Supermoons occur when the Earth aligns with the Moon and Sun as the perigee (closer) side of the Moon is facing us, and the Moon happens to be on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun. Some would say, it's just a full moon but slightly bigger and brighter from our perspective.