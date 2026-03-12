Bigfoot in the Hudson Valley?

A new documentary exploring the mysterious 'Kinderhook Creature' is about to be released, digging into decades-old sightings of a strange, Bigfoot-like figure reported in Columbia County..

The film, produced by Small Town Monsters, is available for streaming March 24 on: Amazon, Apple TV, and Google Play.

A Strange Legend From Kinderhook

The documentary follows the 'Kinderhook Creature' legend dating back to reports from the 1980s, when witnesses in and around the small Columbia County town claimed "they saw a large, hairy humanoid roaming rural areas."

Descriptions of the creature closely resemble "Bigfoot-type sightings," with reports of a tall figure covered in hair that was spotted moving through wooded areas near homes and farms.

While never proven, the story has become one of the more unusual pieces of Hudson Valley folklore.

New Documentary Investigates The Sightings

The upcoming documentary takes a deeper look at the reports and the people who claim they experienced them.

According to Small Town Monsters, the film includes:

Interviews with witnesses

Historical research into the sightings

Location scouting around Kinderhook

On-site investigation of the reported encounter areas

The filmmakers say the project aims to explore what may have been behind one of New York’s strangest legends.