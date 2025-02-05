Super Bowl Storm Expected to Dump Heavy Snow on Hudson Valley, NY

Messy winter weather and a strong police presence should make you think twice before hitting the roads in the Hudson Valley this weekend.

Super Bowl Weekend is usually a busy day with football fans heading out to parties and bars across the Hudson Valley. This year, however, you may want to hunker down at home to watch the big game.

A statewide DWI crackdown will be in effect through Sunday that includes increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints. Dutchess County Executive, Sue Serino, says that several law enforcement agencies will be out this weekend in an effort to keep impaired drivers off of the roads. Last year there were 56 DWI arrests in the Hudson Valley over the Super Bowl weekend, which was the most in all of the state's Stop-DWI initiative.

Canva Canva loading...

Snow Storm to Blitz Hudson Valley Over Super Bowl Weekend

A big storm headed toward the Hudson Valley could render those DWI checkpoints useless, as many people may just opt to stay home. Meteorologists are currently calling for up to 8 inches of snow to fall throughout the Hudson Valley before the big game.

Some light snow on Saturday is expected, but that snow could increase overnight into Sunday morning. Some reports are calling for up to 8 inches of snow by Sunday morning, while others are expecting several inches on Saturday that will increase through Sunday, leaving over a half foot of snow on the ground by kickoff time.

Canva Canva loading...

We will update the forecast as it gets closer, but right now it looks like you may want to stock up on chicken wings and beer just in case you're stuck at home for the game.