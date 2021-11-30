‘Shark’ Spotted Enjoying Pancakes in Poughkeepsie

Okay, so we can't confirm it was actually pancakes he was eating, but the "People's Shark" was definitely spotted at the Pancake Factory.

Here in the Hudson Valley, we're getting pretty comfortable seeing celebrities around town. I mean our nickname is Hollywood on The Hudson for a reason, but it's still pretty cool when we have a run-in with one of our favorite celebs.

Over the summer 'Shark' Daymond John of ABC's Shark Tank was spotted all over the Hudson Valley. From the Walkway Over the Hudson to Mariners Harbor in Kingston.

Looks like Daymond wanted to check out one of the hottest new restaurants in town. The Pancake Factory in the Poughkeepsie Galleria opened up its doors back in October. The Dutchess County restaurant made a name for itself at its original Pleasant Valley location for its outrageous pancake and waffle creations.

The Pancake Factory shared that one of their regulars got the opportunity of a lifetime over the weekend when a familiar face walked into the restaurant. On Instagram, they wrote:

Today, one of my regular customers who eats @the_village_pancake_factory twice a day got to meet his idol @thesharkdaymond who also came in to dine with us. Boy, did he make his day....thanks for the great picture...

In the last few years, we've seen an uptick in celebrity sightings around the Mid-Hudson region. With production companies making themselves cozy in the Valley, residents have had run-ins with big named celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Amy Schumer, and Christopher Meloni.

Have you had a celebrity run-in in the Hudson Valley? Who did you see?

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

11 Jaw Dropping Before and After Photos of Rachael Ray's Renovated Upstate New York Home Back in August of 2020, Rachael Ray shared devastating news that her home in Lake Luzerne had been destroyed. A year later, the home is newly renovated and absolutely gorgeous.

Army Football Unveils New 'Task Force Dagger' Uniforms Ahead of Army-Navy Matchup Army West Point Football teamed up with Nike to honor US Army Special Forces Command during the Army-Navy game on December 11th.

The Most Wikipedia Searched Person From Your Hudson Valley Town The Hudson Valley's Most Wikipedia Searched Celebs