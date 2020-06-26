Shark Tank Famous Lobster Rolls Available Sunday in Poughkeepsie

It is a right of summer in the Northeast that by 4th of July you get to enjoy a fresh Lobster Roll. So many of us have had to put our summer vacations on hold. That's whyt there is a good chance most of us could miss heading to the Cape and Island for that first delicious taste of summer, the Lobster Roll. Lucky for us Plan Bee Farm Brewery has made a plan for us.

There is no need to drive to New England when you can get your summer Lobster Roll right here in the Hudson Valley. This Sunday Cousin's Maine Lobster will be serving up their amazing Lobster Rolls from 11:30 AM to 7 PM at Plan Bee Farm Brewery. If you have never had one of Cousin's Lobster Rolls you are in for a treat. Founded in 2012 they went on Shark Tank in 2013 and it has been nothing but amazing lobster ever since.

Not only will there be mouth watering lobster but you can also enjoy a refreshing beer from Plan Bee's huge selection. Social distancing will still be required but it will be easy there is plenty of room to spread out. Parking is limited though, so they are asking that you carpool.

Plan Bee Farm Brewery is located in Poughkeepsie at 115 Underhill Road.

If you can't get to this event for your Lobster Roll fix before the fourth, I suggest that you checkout the list I found of the Top Hudson Valley Lobster Rolls on Trip Advisor. There is bound to be one close to you. And if that doesn't work there is always making your own. They might not be as good as the roadside version you are use to on vacation but at least you can say that 2020 didn't keep you from your first Lobster Roll of the summer. Check out this recipe from Delish.com

