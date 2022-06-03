Sunset Concerts Announced in Saugerties

It’s almost summer, and that means it’s time to get outside to enjoy some of the great events here in the Hudson Valley. Right now, towns all over the Hudson Valley are announcing carnivals, festivals, and outdoor concerts. One popular Ulster County town has just announced their outdoor summer concert series, and it looks like a great lineup of bands and venues.

It’s the 2022 Saugerties Sunset Concerts, and the series kicks off this evening at 6:30PM at Tina Chorvas Waterfront Park, 61 E Bridge Street with Emily Beck and Grampa Joe’s Washboard Band. On Friday, July 1 the series continues with the music of Erene Mastrangeli and Blue Moon, also at Tina Chorvas Waterfront Park. On Friday, Aug. 5, head to the Reformed Church on Main Street for the music of Maria Sebastian and Eric Squindo & Amy Laber. The series wraps up on Friday, Sept. 2 at the Kiersted Dutch Barn on Main Street with Jim Pospisil and Stephen Clair.

The Saugerties Sunset Concerts are free, and all shows start at 6:30PM. What a great way to kick off the weekend. A family friendly concert outside in one of the most charming towns in the Hudson Valley. And if you’re headed to one of the Sunset Concerts, you might want to give yourself extra time to grab a bite to eat before or after the show. Saugerties has some of the county’s best restaurants, many of them with outdoor dining. You might want to leave extra time for shopping, too. The village is full of antique stores and fun local shops.

Summer is here and the Hudson Valley is alive with outdoor fun. Whether it be the Saugerties Sunset Concerts, an outdoor lunch, brunch or dinner, a hike on one of our many beautiful trails, or a simple backyard barbecue, here's to a great Hudson Valley summer.

7 'Gotta Get To' Hudson Valley Flea Markets 7 Great Hudson Valley Flea Markets