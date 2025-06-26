How To Celebrate National Sunglasses Day in the Hudson Valley

The Rutigliano Archvies The Rutigliano Archvies loading...

Summer is here. You gotta wear shades.

According to National Day Calendar, National Sunglasses Day is celebrated each year on June 27, and it gains popularity each year. The Vision Council is a reason for its popularity, as they inform people about the dangers of UV exposure and why wearing sunglasses should be more than just a fashion statement. The holiday has been celebrated every year since 2009, although researchers haven't been able to identify to founder or source of the day.

For myself, I can trace wearing sunglass as being cool back to when I first saw the video for Corey Hart's "Sunglasses at Night" on NBC's Friday Night Videos. You'll often see me around the Hudson Valley in my shades.

Every WPDH radio event I do most definitely will include sunglasses as part of my ensemble.

Sunglasses are always a necessity at Hudson Valley concerts while pregaming in the parking lot. As was the case back in 2013 at the Kid Rock/ZZ Top concert at Bethel Woods.

I once sported pink shades for a while. They were pretty popular around the Hudson Valley.

One should Observe National Sunglasses Day by getting out and enjoying summer. Take a selfie in your favorite shades and use #NationalSunglassesDay to share on social media. Summer is here. Let's see those selfies in your coolest shades Hudson Valley! Drop your selfies in the PDH mobile app.

