Usually, I am telling you about a house you can buy or at least one you might wish you could live in but my real estate discovery this week is more of a mystery meets history type of offer.

Just listed this past January on Zillow there is a piece of land that has the most unique story surrounding it and it could be yours. Tucked at the base on the western side of the Shawangunk Ridge there is a 30-acre piece of land that holds a Hudson Valley history that is also a bit of a mystery.

Famous Mineral Spring with 30 Acres for Sale in Ulster County, New York

The parcel for sale on Berme Road in Ellenville, New York just so happens to be the land that has access to the old Sun Ray Mine also known as the Old Spanish Mine which is said to have the purest water of any natural spring. When it was discovered in 1905 it became the source for Sun-Ray Water which was marketed by White Rock Beverage entrepreneur Frank T. Huntoon according to a CM Explorers Blog.

The blog goes on to explain how it became the home of Pure Rock Mineral Water and has ties to the Pepsi-Cola company in Ellenville. The mystery about the spring is that until its discovery in 1905, no one apparently knew it was there. There is no record of it to be found but it has been linked back to a much earlier time which is why it is also called the Old Spanish Mine.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Property For Sale Near Minnewaska State Park, New York

In trying to find out more about this old mine I came across a video on YouTube shot by JMR Spartan in June 2020. It is a great video that gives a cool look inside the mine. I do want to state though this is private property so do not attempt to find this location and visit it on your own. If you want to explore it you are going to need to buy it or wait until it opens to the public with a new owner. I am rooting for a natural brewery of sorts. Maybe even a distiller.

Look Inside the Sun Ray Springs Mine in Ellenville, New York

Let's Look More Closely at this Natural Spring in Ulster County, New York

