Sullivan County Town Hall Will Address Industry and Courts

During this weeks town hall meeting, Sullivan County will address local industry and the court system.

Legislature Chairman Robert Doherty announces that businessman Rick Lander and Sullivan County Commissioner of Jurors George Cooke will join Legislature Vice Chair Mike Brooks, County Manager Josh Potosek and Public Health Director Nancy McGraw for Live Town Halls this coming week.

George Cooke, a veteran of State and County government, will speak at the Thursday, June 4 Town Hall.

Legislature Chairman Robert Doherty said:

Rick has successfully run his family business along the Delaware River for decades, but it’s accurate to say – like many other business owners, he’s never faced a time quite like this, so I look forward to the insights he’ll share. At the same time, George Cooke has been dealing with a court system facing huge challenges, and he’ll clue us in on what to expect of our judicial process in the weeks and months to come

Questions for any of the presenters can be emailed, or submitted through the County's Facebook page, and are due by the 7 a.m. the day of the town hall meeting.

All Town Hall Meeting begin at 1:00 p.m. and will be posted on Sullivan County's website following the meeting.

