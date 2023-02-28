$7,500+ Stolen From SNAP Funding in the Hudson Valley

The Fraud Task Force in Sullivan County recently shared information regarding a number of arrests all involving SNAP benefits across the county.

The report, which came out from Sullivan County on Monday February 27th, details three separate arrests of individuals charged with the theft of SNAP funds totaling more than $7,500.

Grand Larceny For Liberty Man for $1200+ In Stolen SNAP Benefits

A 37-year-old Liberty, NY man named Joshua England was reportedly arrested on January 25, 2023 with a charge of the Class E felony of Grand Larceny 4th Degree. Reports detail that England allegedly stole $1,256 from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services in SNAP benefits.

Sullivan County Fraud Task Force

England failed to disclose that during the time frame between October 15, 2020 and August 31, 2021 he was receiving unemployment insurance benefits. During that time frame of nearly a year, he was also the recipient of SNAP benefits.

Following his arrest in January, England was remanded to Sullivan County Jail awaiting a future court date.

38-Year-Old Neversink Resident Stole More than $5,000 in SNAP Benefits

On February 3, 2023, Anjanie R. Mulholland, a 38-year-old resident of Neversink was arrested with charges of Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, a class D felony, with the allegation that she stole $5,648 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services.

Sullivan County Fraud Task Force

Similar to the previous charge, Mulholland also failed to report income from her husband's employment dating October 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022, and was receiving SNAP benefits during that time.

It was reported that Mulholland was arraigned in Town of Liberty Court, but released on her own recognizance with a future court date pending.

Misdemeanor Charges for Bloomingburg Man, 41, in Stolen SNAP Funds

The final charge in the report from the Sullivan County Fraud Task Force involved 41-year-old Nathaniel Palmatier of Bloomingburg with an arrest on Class A misdemeanor charges of Petit Larceny.

Palmatier also failed to report employment for a time period of December 24, 2021 through March 31, 2022 where he too was collecting SNAP Benefits.

Sullivan County Fraud Task Force

Charges indicate he stole $500 during this time frame.

Following his arrest and processing, Palmatier was released on an appearance ticket pending a court date to be determined.

