Sullivan County Restricts DMV Drop Box Business

As of Tuesday, June 30, the Sullivan County DMV will restrict drop box business to license and registration renewals and license plate returns.

All business, whether by drop box or appointment, is being limited to Sullivan County residents only. The DMV Office is taking in-person visits by appointment only. Customers can call (845) 794-3872 to schedule an appointment, but operators are extremely busy and may not be able to answer at that moment.

Messages cannot be left at this number, only appointments made with a live operator will be accepted. Walk-ins without an appointment will not be serviced at DMV during this time.

County Clerk Russell Reeves said:

Now that we’ve opened our office to appointments, our phones are ringing constantly, unfortunately leaving our reduced staffed little time to handle material dropped off in our Government Center boxes. Considering too that close to 90% of the dropped-off forms contain errors, my small staff does not have the time to conduct the necessary follow-up and is concentrating on in-person transactions. Please bear in mind that three months of the DMV being closed to the public, as well as, working with a reduced staff, has created a backlog of thousands and thousands of transactions for our county of 75,000-plus residents. Appointments are limited, so please advise the office if you need to cancel as a courtesy to fellow residents. We continue to thank you for your patience.

More information can be found on Sullivan County's website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: