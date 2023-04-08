Sullivan County, NY Business Announces ‘Very Sad’ News

While some business owners are starting their journey in the Hudson Valley, others are closing a chapter and moving on. It's exciting to see different businesses start something brand new while watching others close their doors after many years is also bittersweet.

There have been changes happening throughout the Hudson Valley but most importantly, in and around Sullivan County.

Have You Heard About The Latest Changes In Sullivan County, NY?

Recently, Tactikal Tacos made an announcement on social media. They informed the community and loyal fans that they were closing.

Tactikal Tacos was located in the heart of Port Jervis, NY. This one-of-a-kind taco shop takes pride in never being fried or boring but instead, "smoked or slow cooked."

Their "guilt-free" tacos not only filled hungry stomachs in Port Jervis but warmed their hearts too, being made with love.

However, a Sullivan County business opened its location for thirsty customers.

Decant Wine & Spirits is officially open in Hurleyville, NY. They had their soft opening Friday, March 17, 2023, and Saturday, March 18, 2023.

A Unique Business In Sullivan County, NY Was Recently Hiring

The Hudson Valley's "Him & Her" has ultimately changed the salon game for couples. When I came across this new Hudson Valley business, I automatically thought, "genius!".

Him & Her is located in Sullivan County, NY. They describe their business as

"A unique Salon and Day Spa, specializing in haircare for women and grooming services for men."

This family-owned and operated business is run by a husband and wife. This salon has something for the ladies and the fellas. Him & Her is located in Rock Hill, NY.

New Information Was Released About A Sullivan County, NY Business Closing

A popular and local market in Sullivan County, NY is set to close. This announcement was made on social media by the business. Customers were sharing their concerns about them closing for good.

Liberty Market In Liberty, NY Made An Announcement On Social Media



Have you ever been to the Liberty Market before?

Known for having a sandwich shop, international foods, deli platters and more, it's understandable why local residents are saddened by the latest news.

Liberty Market posted their first store closing announcement on March 27, 2023 on Facebook. With over 28 comments and 134 shares, the Sullivan County community had a lot to say about this.

How Did Sullivan County, NY Residents React To The Liberty Market Closing Announcement?



On Facebook, loyal customers of the Liberty Market shared their opinion about the closing. While some expressed how sad they were, others shared what they believe will happen with the business next and questioned when they will close for good.

Concerned customers shared how they felt.

"I love this store dang it!!" "Omg when is it closing, that’s my go to store" "Very sad to hear this new" "So sad to see you go" "Why, I knew it was to good to be true. Best bagels this side of town. Gonna miss the go to ."

When Will The Liberty Market Close In Sullivan County, NY?



On Facebook, Liberty Market customers were asking in the comments section on a final closing date. Although no one from the Liberty Market responded via comments, there was another post that was published.

According to the Liberty Market's Facebook post, they will be closing on April 16, 2023. Until then, they are open every day from 7am until 8pm.

Discounts Are Happening At Liberty Market Until Their Final Closing Date



As of April 4, 2023, according to their social media, The Liberty Market will be closing. However, they are having 30% off everything. This doesn't include beer, tobacco and lotto.

Continue to follow them on social media for any updates.

What store closed in the Hudson Valley that you enjoyed going to? Share with us below.

