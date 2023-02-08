Styx Set to Rock Bethel Woods With Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa and Friends show to feature Styx and Don Felder of the Eagles.

The summer 2023 concert season at Bethel Woods is heating up with shows continuing to be announced including Joe Bonamassa and Styx with special guest Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles).

A Little About Joe Bonamassa

Blues rock guitarist and singer Joe Bonamassa started his career at age 12 opening for B.B. King. He's released fifteen solo albums since 2000 through his independent record label J&R Adventures, many of which it number 1 on the Billboard Blues chart. Bonamassa has played alongside many notable blues and rock artists, and has earned three Grammy Awards nominations. He played guitar and was second vocalist in the the rock supergroup Black Country Communion with singer, bassist Glenn Hughes, drummer Jason Bonham and keyboardist Derek Sherinian. In 2020, he launched Keeping the Blues Alive Records, an independent record label that promotes and supports the talent of blues musicians.

A Little About Styx

“The Greatest Rock n Roll Band from Chicago” (in my opinion), Styx formed in 1970 and have had a successful career throughout the late 1970's and early 1980's that includes five consecutive multi-platinum albums and sixteen U.S. top 40 singles. Songs like “Lady”, “Come Sail Away”, “The Grand Illusion”, “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)”, “Renegade”, and “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)” are all staples at classic rock radio. The band has continued to be a popular touring act with the current lineup of James "J.Y." Young on guitar, Tommy Shaw on vocals and guitar, Lawrence Gowan on vocals and keyboards, Ricky Phillips on bass, Todd Sucherman on drums, and additional guitarist Will Evankovich. Original bassist Chuck Panozzo is also a member of the band and appears on occasion at shows.

Get our free mobile app

Joe Bonamassa and Friends with Styx and special guest Don Felder

Joe Bonamassa and Styx with special guest Don Felder (former lead guitarist for the Eagles) will play Bethel Woods on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 6pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 8 at 10am through Ticketmaster and the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts box office.

http://

Styx Albums Ranked Come sail away as we rank Styx's albums, from worst to best.