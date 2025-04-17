Heart Added to Bethel Woods 2025 Lineup

Rock n Roll hall of famers set date for this summer in Bethel, NY.

Heart is set to rock Bethel Woods this summer in what is already an impressive lineup for the 2025 concert season. As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock this week, Heart announced summer 2025 tour dates with Todd Rundgren, The 14-date trek launches on Aug. 8 in Quincy, Washington, and concludes at the end of August n Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (although Todd Rundgren will not be appearing with Heart at the Bethel show. Special guests will be announced later.

Heart formed in the early 1970s, known for its blend of hard rock, folk, and pop, and for being one of the first successful rock bands led by women. The group was fronted by sisters Ann Wilson (vocals) and Nancy Wilson (guitar, vocals), whose dynamic stage presence and powerful musicianship helped define the band's sound and image.

A Brief History of Heart:

Early Origins (Late 1960s - Early 1970s): Heart's roots trace back to a Seattle-based band called The Army , which evolved into White Heart and later just Heart after Ann Wilson joined in the early '70s. Nancy followed shortly after, cementing the band's core.

Breakthrough & Classic Era (Mid-1970s - Early 1980s): Heart burst onto the scene with their debut album "Dreamboat Annie" (1975) , featuring hits like "Magic Man" and "Crazy on You" , showcasing a unique mix of hard rock and acoustic folk. They followed up with big albums like "Little Queen" (1977) , which included the anthemic "Barracuda."

'80s Reinvention & Commercial Peak: After lineup changes and label issues, Heart re-emerged in the mid-1980s with a more polished, radio-friendly sound. Their 1985 self-titled album was a huge success, with hits like "What About Love," "These Dreams," and "Alone." This era brought Heart into the MTV spotlight and earned them massive commercial success.

Later Years & Legacy: The band continued to release albums through the '90s and 2000s with varying styles. In 2013, Heart was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, acknowledging their influence and trailblazing presence in rock history. Despite some hiatuses and side projects, the Wilson sisters have reunited for tours and new music periodically.

Heart is celebrated not only for their chart-topping hits but also for breaking gender barriers in rock, influencing generations of musicians.

Heart Playing Bethel Woods Aug. 30th

Heart, with special guest to be announced, is coming to Bethel Woods on Saturday, August 30! Tickets on sale Thursday, April 24 at 10 AM. Tickets and info here.