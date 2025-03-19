Live and Collective Soul Playing Big Summer Show In Hudson Valley

90s alternative rockers set to perform at Bethel Woods.

Here's yet another great show coming to the beautiful Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. As spring is upon us, the shows continue to get announced for the 2025 summer concert season at Bethel.

I was always a fan of these huge 90s rock bands from the day they came on the scene. It brings me back to high school days thinking about Live and Collective Soul. Formed in 1992 in Stockbridge, Georgia, the Collective Soul's original lineup consisted of the brothers brothers Ed (lead vocalist) and Dean Roland (rhythm guitarist), bassist David Neal, guitarist Ross Childress and drummer Shane Evans.

I saw Collective Soul when they played The Chance in Poughkeepsie 30 years ago (back in 1994) touring on their debut album Hints, Allegations, and Things Left Unsaid which featured their monster debut single "Shine" and have been a fan ever since.

Singles like "December", "The World I Know", and "Where the River Flows" each reached No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart on their self titled 1995 release. About two years later, Collective Soul released Disciplined Breakdown Disciplined Breakdown contained two No. 1 Mainstream Rock chart hits with "Precious Declaration" and "Listen". The band released a fourth studio album, Dosage, in 1999. The album's first single, "Heavy", spent a then record-breaking 15 weeks on the top spot of the Mainstream Rock chart. The band in total has released twelve albums, with the latest being 2024's Here to Eternity. Collective Soul always puts on a great show, I've caught them a few times over the years, most recently last year at Bethel Woods on their 30th anniversary tour.

Ed Kowalczyk and the band Live achieved worldwide success with the 1994 album Throwing Copper. The album featured a string of hit singles including the song “Lightning Crashes” and would go on to sell over 8 million copies. It stayed on top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart for 10 consecutive weeks. Other singles from the album included “Selling the Drama”, “I Alone”, and “All Over You”. Many more albums and hits would follow. The band has sold over 20 million albums in the U.S. and had their most success with Kowalczyk on lead vocals. He left the band in 2009 and launched a solo career eventually returning to Live in 2016.

Live and Collective Soul Play Bethel Woods in August

Live and Collective Soul will bring their Summer Unity Tour with special guest: Our Lady Peace to Bethel Woods on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 6pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 21 at 10am. Get more info here.

