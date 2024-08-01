Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shop Wants to ‘Stuff Your Stanley’

If you own one of those obnoxiously large water tumblers you can finally put it to good use by stuffing it to the brim with ice cream.

If you don't use a Stanley tumbler, chances are you live with someone who does. These oversized beverage containers have become a "must-have" accessory for many people who wouldn't even dream of leaving their homes without one. I don't know how constant hydration has become so important, but everyone seems to be constantly sipping on something in fear of evaporating into a pile of dust.

When I was growing up in the 70s and 80s there never seemed to be a need to have a drink at arm's length 24 hours a day. The only time people carried water with them was when they brought one of those round canteens into the desert. If you got thirsty you found a water fountain or a hose and wrapped your mouth around that bacteria-filled nozzle until you've had your fill of lukewarm water that tasted like Band-Aids.

Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shop Joins Stanley Craze

While most Stanley owners fill their tumblers with water or coffee (or wine... shhh!), a local ice cream shop has come up with an even better option. The Village Creamery in Wappingers Falls is hosting a "Stuff Your Stanley" event this Saturday. Customers are invited to bring their own 30oz Stanley tumbler and fill it to the brim with their choice of ice cream and toppings.

Customers can choose any combination of hard ice cream flavors and toppings for just $12. The Village Creamery says that the tumblers must be clean, even though they will also give them a good rinse before stuffing them with ice cream.

The special event is part of the Village of Wappingers' First Saturday celebration. This weekend marks the first anniversary of the monthly event that draws participation from businesses all over the village. It will also mark the grand opening of Wappingers Falls' newest business, the Day & Nite Lounge. This trendy new bar will make its debut on Saturday, but you can catch an early glimpse inside by checking out the photos in our exclusive sneak peek.

The Village Creamery is located at 14 Mill Street in the Village of Wappingers Falls. You can check out more details about Saturday's event on their Facebook page or visit the First Saturday page for more information about the village-wide celebration.

