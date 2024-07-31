Sneak Peek: Wappingers ‘Day & Night Lounge’ Sets Opening Date

After a delay of over a year, Wappingers Falls' newest bar and lounge is ready for its debut.

Owner Amy Parks says the Day & Nite Lounge was inspired by a "lifetime of going to clubs and lounges in NYC." Located on Main Street in the Village of Wappingers, the Day & Nite Lounge will truly live up to its name, welcoming customers who are looking for drinks, a sophisticated ambiance and good music no matter the time of day.

Day & Nite Lounge True To Its Name

According to Parks, the lounge will be a relaxing place during the day to meet with a client, plug in a laptop or just kick back with a cappuccino. A long bar at the front window is equipped with charging stations, offering a view of the hustle and bustle of Main Street while typing away. Those who want a cozier experience can set up in front of a welcoming fireplace in the lounge area.

The laid-back vibe of the day will transition into a more festive atmosphere at night with dance parties, live music, DJs and other entertainment. Parks says the Day & Nite Lounge will also be "LGBTQ+ friendly", featuring drag shows, brunches and other scheduled events.

"Top Notch" Cocktails From Professional Mixologists

Popular Hudson Valley mixologists, like Patti Lowden, have been brought on board to make sure all of the drinks are "top-notch". The team is looking forward to keeping the innovative drink menu fresh while using their professional bartending skills to keep everyone's glasses full.

Day & Nite's Instagram account has leaked a sneak preview of one of Lowden's creations called the "L E T M E D O W N E A S Y". It's a nod to the whiskey sour that looks absolutely delicious.

Day & Nite Lounge Sets Grand Opening Date

Parks says construction has been a "whirlwind" but after a delay of over a year, Day & Nite is finally ready for its grand opening. The lounge is officially expected to open this weekend during the Village of Wappingers' First Saturday celebration.

Day & Nite will be from Noon to 1am on Friday and Saturday and Noon to 11pm the rest of the week (except for Tuesdays when the lounge will be closed). You can visit the Day & Nite Lounge at 2655 E. Main Street in the Village of Wappingers Falls.

