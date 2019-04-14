CBS s reporting that a student from Port Chester went into cardiac arrest early Friday after an alleged fraternity house hazing went terribly wrong. details are still sketchy at this time, but the incident happened off campus at a house near the University of Buffalo.

CBS says that police believe the Sigma Pi fraternity may have made the 18 year-old perform excessive exercise which could have contributed to cardiac arrest.

Investigators don't believe, however, that drugs or alcohol were involved. The President for the college says that all Greek life activities have been suspended temporarily as police investigate.

More details as they emerge.



