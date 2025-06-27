Hudson Valley Man Helps Stranded Elderly Driver In Sweltering Heat

Good people still do exist out there and a Stormville, NY man is being praised for his good deed.

Anthony Christian of Stormville was driving along Rt 55 in Poughkeepsie this past Wednesday afternoon, June 25 when he spotted an elderly man on the side of the road. The man had reportedly had a blowout and had been on the side of the road for 20 minutes outside in the extreme heat during this recent Hudson Valley heat wave.

He took to social media posting the following PSA in a popular Facebook group:

PSA: It’s 94* degrees outside this elderly gentlemen has been on the side of the road (rt.55) for 20 mins outside in this heat needing help with a blow out it took me 10 mins to lend a helping hand. What if this was your father or grandfather sitting outside in this heat not one person stopped to help… Smh people need to do better and help each other out in this world…

The posting by Anthony Christian in the East Fishkill Community Forum Facebook group got a lot of reaction with over 600 reactions and 130 plus comments from area folks praising him for having a good heart and soul. One person stated, "you been a good guy ever since we were friends growing up as kids, you did the right thing."

Many also agreed with Anthony Christian saying that people need to do better. You are 100% right people need to do better. Thankful for people like you, one person said, while Anthony's mother also chimed in saying, "That’s my son, so very proud of him and his brother. Always helping someone out. "

Anthony was very blunt but truthful when he told us that It was never about for humbling myself it’s just stating facts about how shitty this world is and no one looks out for each other anymore.

Kudos to Anthony Christian for a job well done in helping this elderly man. We need more people like him in this world.

